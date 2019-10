A man was taken to hospital on Saturday night after being "left for dead" on a busy Wigan street.



At around 9.45pm on Saturday, emergency services were called to Market Street in Hindley.

Eye witnesses reported seeing a man "unresponsive" on the floor following an alleged assault.

It is believed that the perpetrators fled by car.

Paramedic sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the scene and a man was taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries is unknown.