Man texted group advert to friends offering cannabis for sale

A man must carry out unpaid work after sending a text message advertising cannabis for sale.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard the offence by Shane Robinson, 23, came to light when police were investigating a domestic allegation, which did not lead to any charges.

Tess Kenyon, prosecuting, said: “This is a single text message that was sent to the informant in that domestic matter.”

Robinson, of Kingsley Street, Westleigh, pleaded guilty to being concerned in making an offer to supply cannabis, a class B drug, at an earlier hearing.

The offence took place on Wednesday March 20.

Craig MacKenzie, defending, said Robinson sent the text message on behalf of someone he was staying with at the time and it went to a limited group of his friends.

“In hindsight he does regret his actions,” he said.

He hoped to secure employment with a screen printing company, after going for a trial there the day before his court appearance.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order, with 10 rehabilitation activity days and 40 hours of unpaid work. Robinson must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.