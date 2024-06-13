Man to appear before magistrates after uptick in retail offences in Wigan borough town

By Alan Weston
Published 13th Jun 2024, 07:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An alleged shoplifting pest is due to appear before magistrates today (Thursday) charged with multiple offences.

Phillip Atkinson of Oxford Street, Leigh, faces three charges of theft and two of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Read More
Police search for dog owner after 'sheep worrying incident' in Wigan

Atkinson, who is in his 40s, was remanded to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates Court this morning.

The charges were brought as a result of an investigation by the Leigh neighbourhood team into the increase in retail offences in the Leigh area.