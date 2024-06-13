Man to appear before magistrates after uptick in retail offences in Wigan borough town
An alleged shoplifting pest is due to appear before magistrates today (Thursday) charged with multiple offences.
Phillip Atkinson of Oxford Street, Leigh, faces three charges of theft and two of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.
Atkinson, who is in his 40s, was remanded to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates Court this morning.
The charges were brought as a result of an investigation by the Leigh neighbourhood team into the increase in retail offences in the Leigh area.