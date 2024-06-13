Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An alleged shoplifting pest is due to appear before magistrates today (Thursday) charged with multiple offences.

Phillip Atkinson of Oxford Street, Leigh, faces three charges of theft and two of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Atkinson, who is in his 40s, was remanded to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates Court this morning.

