A man is due to appear in court charged with allegedly stabbing two people in town centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the incident in the town centre at around 7am on Saturday August 9.

Two people suffered minor injuries and a man was quickly arrested on suspicion of assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court

Charles James McMurray, 35, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent, threats to kill, threatening a person with a blade and possession of a blade in public place.

He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday August 11.