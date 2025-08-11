Man to appear in court accused of Wigan town centre stabbing
A man is due to appear in court charged with allegedly stabbing two people in town centre.
Police were called to the incident in the town centre at around 7am on Saturday August 9.
Two people suffered minor injuries and a man was quickly arrested on suspicion of assault.
Charles James McMurray, 35, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent, threats to kill, threatening a person with a blade and possession of a blade in public place.
He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday August 11.