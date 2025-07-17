Man to appear in court charged with vehicle thefts in Wigan
A man is due to appear in court after allegedly taking a vehicle in Wigan
Christopher Mather, 30, of no fixed address, has been charged with theft of motor vehicle, aggravated taking of a motor vehicle without consent and four vehicle interferences.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court on Thursday July 17.
These charges relate to offences in the Ashton area on Wednesday July 9 where several car door handles were tried and a motor vehicle was stolen.