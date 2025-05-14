Man to appear in court over alleged breach sexual harm prevention order in Wigan borough

By Sian Jones
Published 14th May 2025, 15:45 BST
A man is to appear in court after allegedly breaching his sexual harm prevention order in Wigan borough.

Andrew Smoggie, of Thelwall Lane, Warrington, has been charged with observing a person doing a private act and breach of sexual harm prevention order.

Most Popular

The 54-year-old will appear at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on Thursday May 15.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on Bradshawgate, Leigh, on Tuesday May 13 where he was arrested.

Smoggie has been remanded into custody ahead of his court appearance.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice