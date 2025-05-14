A man is to appear in court after allegedly breaching his sexual harm prevention order in Wigan borough.

Andrew Smoggie, of Thelwall Lane, Warrington, has been charged with observing a person doing a private act and breach of sexual harm prevention order.

The 54-year-old will appear at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on Thursday May 15.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on Bradshawgate, Leigh, on Tuesday May 13 where he was arrested.

Smoggie has been remanded into custody ahead of his court appearance.