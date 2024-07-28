Man to appear in crown court on string of domestic abuse charges
and live on Freeview channel 276
Aaron Hill, 32, of Linden Grove, Leigh, is charged with assaulting the woman, causing actual bodily harm, and intentionally strangling her between October 20 and December 1.
He is also accused of criminal damage to the woman's property on November 30, assault by beating her and criminal damage to her door on February 10, and engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour in a relationship between March 1, 2023 and July 3, 2024.
Hill is further charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation between May 31 and July 16, 2023.
The alleged offences all involve the same woman.
No pleas have been entered yet and Manchester magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on August 27.
He was remanded in custody.