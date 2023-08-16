Man to face trial next year after denying attacking relative while armed with a golf club
A Wigan man has denied attacking a relative while armed with a golf club.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Jack Harrison, 27, of Gidlow Street, Hindley, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to causing a named male actual bodily harm last Christmas Eve at the junction of Atherton Road and Park Road, Hindley.
He also denied being armed with an offensive weapon, namely a golf club, on the same occasion.
The case was adjourned until March 11 when a trial will be held in the same court.