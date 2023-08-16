News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Man to face trial next year after denying attacking relative while armed with a golf club

A Wigan man has denied attacking a relative while armed with a golf club.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Jack Harrison, 27, of Gidlow Street, Hindley, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to causing a named male actual bodily harm last Christmas Eve at the junction of Atherton Road and Park Road, Hindley.

He also denied being armed with an offensive weapon, namely a golf club, on the same occasion.

The case was adjourned until March 11 when a trial will be held in the same court.

After learning that Harrison intends to represent himself, the bench appointed a lawyer specifically to cross-examine the complainant, so preventing the defendant from doing so.