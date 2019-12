A man is to face a judge and jury over accusations that he sexually abused a Wigan boy in the 1990s.

Evan LLoyd, a 44-year-old from Chamomile Way in Spalding, Lincolnshire, faces three charges of indecently assaulting a boy under the age of 14 in Wigan between January 1992 and January 1994.

Bolton Crown Court

He also faces a further charge of inciting the boy to commit act of gross indecency with him. Lloyd will be sent for trial at Bolton Crown Court on January 15, 2020.