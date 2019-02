A man is set to stand trial over allegations of causing actual bodily harm.

Jake Sealey stands accused of one count of causing ABH to Karen Morgan in January of this year.

In a short hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, the 24-year-old pleaded not guilty to the single charge.

Sealey, of Spencers Lane in Skelmersdale, will be tried by a judge and jury at Preston Crown Court on March 18. He was granted conditional bail until the trial date.