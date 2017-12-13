A man found outside Wigan police station with a kitchen knife in his trousers threatened to “chop someone’s head off" a court heard.



Samuel Stewart, 27, was arrested on Sunday morning by police officers with a taser.

Other news: Terror at the supermarket: Raiders swinging baseball bats demand cash

Wigan And Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard the officers went outside to investigate when they heard banging on the window at around 6am.

They found Stewart and asked why he was throwing things.

Katie Beattie, prosecuting, said: “He replied, ‘I just want to kill myself’.”

Stewart refused to give his name and would not engage with the officers, she said.

He told police to lock him up before he hurt someone.

He continued: “I’m going to chop someone’s head off, I swear down.”

The officers suspected he had a weapon and an officer drew a taser for their safety, the court heard.

He told them about the eight-inch kitchen knife, which they got from the back of his trousers.

Stewart, of Warrington Road, Abram, was taken into custody.

He told police he wanted to be arrested and that was why he had the knife. He said he had no intention to hurt anyone else, just himself.

The court was told he had moved to Wigan from Blackpool in the past two weeks, after struggling to cope with a friend’s death by suicide.

He had been drinking with a friend from noon the day before and taken cocaine.

Roger Allanson, defending, said his friend was a “maudlin drunk” and when he spoke about suicide, he “couldn’t deal with that”.

He said: “He picked up the kitchen knife, which presumably his friend was going to use, and left.

“In his drunken state he decided to go to the police station to see if he could get a cell for the night.

“The police station was shut, no-one answers the yellow phone on the outside so up comes the comical idea to throw stones to get attention.”

Mr Allanson said Stewart did not brandish the knife at the officers or threaten them.

Stewart, who had 37 convictions for 70 offences, pleaded guilty to having the knife in a public place.

Magistrates handed down a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Stewart must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £115 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.