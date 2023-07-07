The unnamed victim was rushed to hospital following what police are describing as an aggravated burglary in Rose Avenue, Abram, at 3am on Friday July 7.

Police have launched an investigation and appealed for witnesses, saying that his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source told Wigan Today that the victim had suffered a punctured lung after being stabbed.

A general view of Rose Avenue in Abram where the stabbing took place

No arrests have so far been made.

Det Con Carl Smith of GMP’s Wigan district said: “We understand incidents of this nature can cause concern in the community, but we are following a number of lines of inquiry to identify those responsible after weapons were used to inflict injury.

“I would encourage members of the local community who saw or heard something out of the ordinary to come forward and help us with our investigation which is still in its early stages.

“Anyone with information that can help with inquiries are asked to call 101 quoting incident 318 of 07/07/2023.”