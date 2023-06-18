Man walks free from court after indecent image trial collapses
A man who denied having an indecent image of a child has walked free from court after the case against him collapsed.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Darren Horrocks. 38, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court this month on the single charge of possessing one image which fell into the most serious legal category, A.
But after the case was moved to Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, the prosecution offered no evidence and he was told he was free to go.