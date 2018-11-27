Man wanted after being convicted of damage and theft from Thwaites Brewery

Have you seen wanted man Patrick Ward, 32?

He is wanted by police after being convicted of conspiracy to commit burglary and criminal damage after a trial Preston Crown Court last week.

Over £313k of damage was caused as well as stolen items at the historic Thwaites Brewery site in Blackburn over the spring bank holiday weekend, when a group of travellers set up camp on the grounds.

Despite requests to move, they remained on the site.

On Sunday May 27, after staff had been to collect items of value, Ward, along with two other men and a 17 year old boy, as well as other accomplices not yet convicted, looted office buildings stealing televisions, computer equipment, high value alcohol and electrical copper wiring from throughout the entire site.

The damage not only cost the company hundreds of thousands of pounds, it also meant they had to relocate to some new premises sooner than planned.

The group were moved on by a police escort on Monday May 28.

DS Dave Bowler from Blackburn Police said: “Ward knew he was due to stand trial but did not turn up to court. He is due to be sentenced in January.

“If you have seen him or know where he is, please make contact with us.

"My advice to Patrick if he sees this appeal is to attend a police station before he makes matters worse for himself.”

Ward is described as white, around 6ft 3 inches tall, of large build with short wavy brown hair and green eyes.

He speaks with an Irish accent and has a tribal tattoo on his left arm and the name ‘Carol’, along with a shamrock, tattooed on his right arm.

Ward is a member of the travelling community and has connections across the country as well as the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, where he currently may be.

If you have any information that could assist, please email 3776@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 01254 353863. If you fail to get an answer, dial 101, ask for Lancashire Police and quote crime reference ED1811359.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at ‎crimestoppers-uk.org.