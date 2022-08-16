Man wanted by Lancashire Police after theft at B&M store in Skelmersdale
Police released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to following a theft at a B&M store in Skelmersdale.
By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:20 am
Updated
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:29 am
Detectives are investigating a theft which occurred at the B&M store at Tawd Valley Retail & Leisure Park on Wednesday, September 27.
Police on Tuesday (August 16) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information should contact [email protected] or call 101, quoting 1097.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.