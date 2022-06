They want to to speak to 30-year-old Jack Gregory about the incidents, which happened in Leigh on Sunday, April 24.

He is known to have links to Atherton and Leigh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Gregory

Police are asking for anyone with information about his whereabouts to call them on 0161 856 3622.