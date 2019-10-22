Man wanted in connection with string of offences arrested but hunt for second suspect continues

A major police search for a wanted man is continuing after an arrest was made in connection with a string of offences.



Lancashire Police are still hunting for 22-year-old Stephen Grimes from Skelmersdale in connection with a number of incidents in the town.

However, officers have caught 23-year-old Joel Dowling, of no fixed abode, who was wanted over the same allegations.

He has been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article and remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today (Thursday).

Grimes is white, 5ft 9ins, of slim build with cropped, dark brown hair and blue eyes. He has a small scar on his forehead.

He also has links to Liverpool.



Anyone who sees Grimes can contact police on 999 quoting log reference 0269 of September 18.



Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.