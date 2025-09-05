A man who “brutally battered” a Wigan borough mechanic to death, has been jailed

Jack Naylor, 22, of Browning Avenue, Atherton, denied murdering Tom Gomm, 44, claiming Mr Gomm had attacked him and that he acted in self-defence.

But he was found guilty of murder – as well as a racially aggravated public order offence – after a trial at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court.

Tom Gomm

He was sentenced to life in prison and ordered to serve a 16 year minimum term.

Lisa Moorby, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West said: “Jack Naylor carried out a brutal attack on Mr Gomm which led to his death.

“Naylor then became abusive upon arrest and subjected one of the officers to racial abuse.

“He failed to take full responsibility for his actions, claiming that he only hit Mr Gomm in self-defence and that the victim died due to previous injuries.

Jack Naylor

"The Crown Prosecution Service was able to comprehensively disprove those claims at trial.

“As Naylor begins his prison sentence, I hope Thomas Gomm’s loved ones can begin to move forward with their lives knowing Thomas’ killer has been brought to justice.”

Jack Naylor was celebrating his birthday with his mother and her friend Mr Gomm at a property on Irvine Avenue, Boothstown, on December 15.

But an argument broke out after several alcoholic drinks, leading to Naylor’s mother leaving at around 7.40pm.

Shortly before 8pm, Naylor, who was described as being “wild eyed” and “agitated”, went looking for her at a nearby address and the occupant called police.

Just after 9.20pm, Mr Gomm, who lived in Tyldesley, was found at the property on Irvine Avenue, unresponsive, in a pool of blood.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services and hospital staff, he could not be saved and died in hospital two days later.

He had extensive injuries, including bruising to his head, face, neck and ribs and fractures to his jawbone and hyoid.

A post-mortem examination confirmed Mr Gomm died from traumatic head injuries.

Naylor made no comment in his police interview but gave a prepared statement where he claimed that Mr Gomm had injuries to his head and ribs as he had been assaulted a few days before.

DCI Mark Davis of Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team said: “Thomas sadly lost his life in the run up to Christmas, what is meant to be a happy time spent with friends and family was tarnished in a night of tragedy.

“Naylor deserves to be behind bars for his selfish acts and for the pain he has inflicted, not only on Thomas, but also on his family and friends, and sadly, “Thomas will never get to return home to his loved ones.

“I hope this sentence sends a clear message to those that think they can cause harm and take the lives of others. We will not tolerate this, and we will ensure you answer to justice.”

Thomas's family said: “No sentence can bring Thomas back, but we feel that the jury made the right decision and we take comfort in that. Not a day goes by without thinking of Thomas, he will be in our hearts forever.

"We want to thank DS Smeeton, the prosecution barristers and the investigation team who have worked really hard to secure this outcome.

"The support during the trial has been really amazing, from everyone involved.”