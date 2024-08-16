Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who stabbed his partner seven times in her Wigan home has been jailed for life for her murder, with a minimum term of 20 years.

Caroline Gore, 44, and David Liptrot, 56, had been in an on-off relationship for two years.

But there was a history of previous domestic violence between them and Liptrot was banned from contacting Miss Gore by a restraining order.

He is now set to spend decades behind bars after being convicted of her murder following a two-week trial at Manchester Crown Court.

David Liptrot has been jailed for life, with a minimum term of 20 years, for the murder of Caroline Gore

Miss Gore was found dead at her flat in Douglas House, Scholes, at around 8pm on Monday, October 30 by police and paramedics, after concerns for her welfare were raised by friends.

The previous day, Miss Gore and Liptrot were in pubs around Leigh and Atherton, but they argued and Miss Gore left, returning to Wigan to meet a friend.

Liptrot, of Shelley Close, Coppull, went to Miss Gore’s flat and waited for her.

Caroline Gore

When she returned at around 11pm, Liptrot attacked her in the bathroom, stabbing her seven times.

Liptrot left the flat around 15 minutes later and stayed at a friend’s house.

The following day he disposed of the knife and clothes he had been wearing, before going to the Dog and Partridge pub, where he drank and told a number of people he had killed Caroline.

He was heard saying he had “stabbed someone eight times”, that “she was dead” and "when you have problems, you have to get rid”.

Shortly afterwards, Liptrot was found by police in the pub and arrested on suspicion of murder.

He admitted manslaughter when he appeared in court, but he pleaded not guilty to murder, claiming a loss of self-control and denying he intended to cause serious injury.

But the jury did not believe him and he was convicted of Ms Gore’s murder.

Senior investigating officer Duncan Thorpe, from Greater Manchester Police’s major incident team, said: "This is such a sad loss of life. No-one should suffer at the hands of their partner and this is a very horrific and sad case where Caroline lost her life in a violent domestic attack.

"Our thoughts are with Caroline’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

"I know the sentence passed here today won't bring Caroline back to be with her family, but I do hope it will go some way to giving them all some form of closure in knowing what happened to Caroline and that Liptrot will be behind bars for a very long time."

Caroline’s family said: "We as a family are heartbroken and saddened at the loss of Caroline.

“A dearly loved mum, daughter and sister has been tragically taken way too soon.

"At this time we as a family ask for privacy and show respect for Caroline and her memory."

Nearly a third of all of arrests by GMP are related to domestic violence and abuse. To make a report, go to gmp.police.uk.

There are a number of partner agencies across Greater Manchester that can support victims of domestic violence. Information is available here.