Man who stabbed ex-girlfriend's new partner seven times in 'fit of jealousy' jailed for 20 years

James Daniel Cunliffe

James Daniel Cunliffe forced his way into a house in Leigh and attacked the man with a knife, stabbing him seven times "in a fit of jealousy".

The 33-year-old was found guilty of attempted murder after a trial at Manchester Crown Court in November, with the jury returning the verdict in less than two hours.

Today, he has been jailed for 20 years and was given a life-long restraining order against the victim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cunliffe went to his ex-girlfriend's home at around 7.40pm on Monday, March 22 and confronted her new partner.

He started to punch the man and the pair fell into the front room.

The couple fought off Cunliffe and believed he had left by the back door, but he returned with a large knife from the kitchen.

He stabbed the new partner seven times as the man tried to defend himself, including twice in the head as he lay defenceless on the floor.

The victim needed hospital treatment for a punctured lung.

Cunliffe fled to his home on Diamond Street, Leigh, where he tried to cover his tracks by disposing of his T-shirt covered in blood.

When police found him at a second address in Leigh, Cunliffe gave a false name but was arrested when an officer recognised him.

Det Con Sean Goddard, of Wigan CID, said: "This was a violent and frenzied attack carried out in a fit of jealousy.

"The victim was rugby-tackled by Cunliffe, who has then returned with a large kitchen knife.

"Cunliffe has then proceeded to violently and frantically stab the victim in the groin and leg.

"Further stab wounds have resulted in head, chest and arm injuries and a punctured lung as the victim tried to defend himself.

"As the victim was slumped between the couch and the front door, Cunliffe stabbed him twice in the head.

"Initially the victim was in a lot of pain, struggling to walk and breathe.

"However, even though he has recovered, he is still struggling to sleep following the incident and has flashbacks resulting in him not being able to return to work."