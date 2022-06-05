Man who threatened to firebomb a house is jailed for flouting court order

Alexander McIntosh, of Mayfield Road, Orrell, stood before Wigan and Leigh justices to admit failing to attend meetings with a responsible officer as ordered by Manchester justices for the arson threats he made against his victim and her home in Leigh last year. Neither did he provide evidence of reasonable excuses for missing those meetings.

The defendant was told he was being sent to prison because this was the third order breach.