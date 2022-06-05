Alexander McIntosh, of Mayfield Road, Orrell, stood before Wigan and Leigh justices to admit failing to attend meetings with a responsible officer as ordered by Manchester justices for the arson threats he made against his victim and her home in Leigh last year. Neither did he provide evidence of reasonable excuses for missing those meetings.
Man who threatened to firebomb a house is jailed for flouting court order
A 12-week jail sentence has been imposed on a Wigan 26-year-old who flouted a community order issued when he threatened to firebomb a woman's house.
By Charles Graham
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 4:55 am