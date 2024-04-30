Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

William Dutson, 46, of Comet Road, Kitt Green, appeared before borough magistrates to admit trying to break into AS Stores on Kitt Green Road on January 9 and also to failing to answer to bail in April.

As well as undergoing drug treatment, he has to complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work while paying compensation to his victim of £200 along with £85 in court costs and £114 to victim services.