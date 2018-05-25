Man who tried to lure Wigan schoolgirl into having sex with him skips court

A warrant has been issued for a man accused of trying to lure a schoolgirl into having sex with him in Wigan and grooming someone who was under-age.

Umair Ayub, from Rochdale, did not turn up at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to answer the charges.

He is accused of trying to incite a 15-year-old to have sex in Wigan between November 9 and November 12 last year.

He is also charged with trying to meet an underage girl in the town on one or more occasions between the same dates to incite sexual activity after grooming her beforehand by communicating with her.

Police are now looking to arrest the 31-year-old and bring him before magistrates.