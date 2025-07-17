An attempted murder investigation is underway after a man arrived at Wigan Infirmary with a gunshot wound

Police were alerted in the early hours of July 6 when a man in his 20s turned up at the hospital with the injury. He received treatment and has since been discharged.

Just hours earlier, at 11:36pm on July 5, officers were called to Flimby in Skelmersdale following reports of a disturbance.

Witnesses reported several men chasing a vehicle, with some possibly armed with bladed weapons.

Police believe the two incidents are linked. As part of the investigation, four men—aged 22, 23, and 24 from Skelmersdale, and a 25-year-old from Ormskirk—have been arrested.

Additionally, a 36-year-old man from Skelmersdale was previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He has been released on bail while inquiries continue.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "Our investigation is continuing so if you have any information or CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist us with our enquires we would ask that you make contact with our investigation team as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 67 of July 6.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.