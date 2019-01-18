Man with no licence or insurance dumped car and hid from police in a shed

A man who drove without a licence or any insurance ditched the car and hid from police in a shed.

Joshua Williams, of Car Bank Street, Atherton, drove at 50mph in a 20mph zone and skipped several give way signs on Brook Street, Atherton, in an attempt to evade police.

The 20-year-old, who was unrepresented in court, was driving his girlfriend around in the car in the early hours of Thursday January 3.

Wigan Magistrates’ Court (below) heard that police dogs sniffed out Williams, who tried to hide from police in a nearby shed.

Williams, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to using a motor vehicle without third party insurance, failing to stop when required by a constable and driving without due care and attention.

Williams was fined £120 and given nine points on any licence he obtains.