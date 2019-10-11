Manchester Arndale on lockdown and suspect tasered after five people stabbed

Police have confirmed that five people have been rushed to hospital after being stabbed at the Arndale shopping centre this morning.



Counter-terrorism police have sealed off the streets surrounding the shopping centre and are leading the investigation into the stabbings because of the location and nature of the incident, police said.

Social media posts showed a large number of officers at the scene, as well as a suspect being tasered outside the centre.

A spokesman for the force said so far there had been no reports of any fatalities.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Specialist officers are continuing to respond to an incident at the Arndale shopping centre in #Manchester city centre.

"We can confirm that five people have been stabbed and taken to hospital.

Police at the Arndale centre

"In these early stages we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident and the circumstances as we know them.

"Given the location of the incident and its nature officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances.

"A man in his 40s – who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of serious assault – remains in custody for questioning."

A shop worker, who gave his name only as Jordan, 23, told the PA news agency: "A man was running around with a knife lunging at multiple people, one of which came into my store visibly shaken with a small graze.

Police detain a suspect at the shopping centre

"Soon after, security staff told all retail staff to close their doors and move the public to the back of the stores."

Jordan, who has only been working at the centre for a few months, said the attack took place on the ground floor.

Freddie Houlder, 22, from Market Drayton, was in the Arndale Centre when he heard "a load of screams just outside" the shop he was in.

He said a woman then came into the shop and told others "a guy just ran past the shop and tried to stab me".

Mr Houlder added: "Luckily she had quite a thick jacket - she thought originally it was a fake knife because of how easily it grazed off but police came in and said it was a real knife and she burst into tears."

He said he was evacuated several minutes later at which point he saw "a bunch of curtains covering someone seriously injured or dead, I don't know".

"I definitely don't think it was gang violence because this guy was going around trying to stab random people, I believe."

A GMP statement said: "Specialist officers are continuing to respond to an incident at the Arndale shopping centre in Manchester city centre.

"We can confirm that five people have been stabbed and taken to hospital.

"In these early stages we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident and the circumstances as we know them.

"Given the location of the incident and its nature officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances.

"A man in his 40s - who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of serious assault - remains in custody for questioning."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 1055 of 11/10/2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.