Manhunt launched after convicted Wigan rapist dodges police

An appeal has been issued for a convicted rapist from Wigan who has failed to notify police of his whereabouts.

Police say Stephen Pennington, 30, not only has links to the Wigan area but also has connections with Lancashire and North Wales.

Pennington, who used to live in Shevington, was jailed for three years in 2009 after he admitted to having sex with a 12-year-old girl.

He was released from prison but is now said to have failed to comply with the notification requirements, imposed after he was placed on the sex offenders register.

Pennington was ordered to remain on the register for life when he was dealt with at Liverpool Crown Court.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact police on 0161 856 3621, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.