Manhunt launched after post office cash machine blast

An explosion has rocked a Wigan post office - and resulted in cash boxes being snatched by raiders.

Burglars are thought to have used a gas-powered device to dislodge the automated telling machine at the Platt Bridge branch in Walthew Lane.

Police were alerted at around 3.10am today, after three offenders, wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, struck at the post office.

Once the blast took place, one of the trio has then forced an entry into the premises and escaped with a number of cash boxes.

The gang are then said to have fled in a Ford Mondeo, which was later found abandoned on Arncliffe Close, Hindley.

Det Sgt Paul Rollinson, of GMP’s Wigan division, said: “We would appeal for anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any information, to contact police immediately.

“Maybe you saw the car in the Platt Bridge area at the time of the incident, or later in Hindley.

“We are following several lines of enquiry and even the smallest detail might help bring the offenders to justice.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 0161 856 7225 or the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.