Manslaughter charges for company boss after roofer's fall

A company boss from Lowton has been summonsed to court over the death of a roofer three years ago.



Richard Lennon, 39, of Lowton Gardens, will be answering charges of gross negligence manslaughter following the death of 54-year-old Kenneth Drake at a site in Rochdale on January 24, 2015.

Other news: Anti-social behaviour surges on Wigan estate

His Risley-based company, Roofing Consultants Ltd, where he is listed as a director, is also facing an offence of corporate manslaughter, in relation to the same incident.

The charges follow a joint investigation by Greater Manchester Police and the Health and Safety Executive into a "fall from height" at the premises. Mr Drake later died from his injuries.

Mr Lennon's colleague Mark Francis Bray, 46, of Louisiana Drive, Chapelford, Warrington, is also facing the negligence charge.

Lennon and Bray are due to appear before Manchester City Magistrates Court today, concerning the case.

Abbey Architectural Ironmongery Company Limited and High Ridge Roofing Solutions Limited, both based in Rochdale, have been summonsed with offences under the Construction Design and Management Regulations 2015.