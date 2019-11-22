Marie McCourt to challenge murderer Ian Simms' release

The mother of murdered Helen McCourt hopes to appeal against a shock Parole Board decision to let her daughter’s killer go.

Marie McCourt called it “absolutely disgusting” that pub landlord Ian Simms is deemed fit for release despite showing neither empathy nor remorse, nor disclosing what he did with the 22-year-old Billinge insurance clerk’s remains.

Ian Simms

Simms has been behind bars since his arrest for murder in spring 1988 and would likely have been free years ago had he broken his silence on the body’s whereabouts.

But at the seventh attempt he has been freed on licence anyway and Mrs McCourt has been told that he could be out on the streets within six weeks once the area and accommodation in which he must reside have been settled and a probation officer appointed.

A large exclusion zone, taking in much of Merseyside and parts of Greater Manchester and Lancashire, has been drawn up with the McCourts’ help.

Should Simms enter it or try to approach them he will be sent back to jail.

Helen McCourt

Marie had come so agonisingly close to introducing a “no body, no parole” clause, nicknamed Helen’s Law, which would have prevented Simms’s release, but the general election stalled it long enough for the parole board to come to its present verdict.

Marie said: “I am definitely going to appeal. They are putting criminals before victims. Saying he would never confess even if kept in jail for the rest of his life smacks of ‘why should we waste anymore money keeping this man in prison?’ It’s all about money.

"This man is a danger to society and should be kept locked up until he says where Helen is.”