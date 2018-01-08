Married man jailed for having sex with a schoolgirl

A married former Wigan man who groomed a teenager on social media has been jailed for three years.

Michael Wood travelled from home in St Helens to the victim’s home in Darwen where he had sex with her. He initially made contact with the 15-year-old girl on Twitter in December 2015.

Wood, of Cavan Drive, St Helens, admitted three counts of sexual activity with a child when he appeared at Preston Crown Court.

The 34-year-old, who was educated in Wigan, was also given a seven-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was put on the sex offenders’ register.

Det Con Sal Yusaf, from Lancashire Police, said: “Wood targeted a vulnerable teenage girl and groomed her for the purposes of meeting her and having sex with her. He clearly knew she was underage when he contacted her and when the sexual activity started but that didn’t stop him.”