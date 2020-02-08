Masked gang stole Wigan teenager’s car at knifepoint

A Wigan teenager has told of his terror as he fell victim to a knifepoint carjacking by a masked gang.

Scott Birtwistle, 19, had just parked his Vauxhall Corsa up on Scholefield Lane, Scholes, when a man grabbed hold of him and demanded he hand over the keys.

Scholefield Lane, Scholes, Wigan, where the incident happened (image taken from Google Maps)

Then a second man appeared with a knife threatening to stab the victim in the neck if he did not co-operate.

Mr Birtwistle then told how the knifeman snatched the keys from his hand before getting into the car.

The pair and then possibly a third accomplice all drove off in the vehicle which was later found dumped in Eccleston, Chorley.

No arrests have been made since the robbery at around 9pm on January 30.

Scholes gas engineer Mr Birtwistle said he had been left “shaken” by the ordeal.

He said: “I’d come back from taking a friend somewhere. I had just locked up my car and was walking away when a guy approached me and spun me round and grabbed hold of me.

“He demanded that I give him the car keys, and then another man came with a small knife and said he’d stab me in the neck if I didn’t give the keys.

“So he then grabbed the keys out of my hand and got in my car. The first male who had held me then got in the car and one or two other men then joined him before they drove off.

“One of the men was wearing a bubble jacket and a balaclava and another man was wearing a dark hooded top which was up with a balaclava. I can’t recall what anyone else looked dlike.

“I was left shaken by the whole incident and it’s made me scared to go out of the house.

“I walked back to my house and phoned the police and an officer came round and they told me they’ve got an idea who’s behind it and they’re investigating it.

“The men that did this can’t be any older than 19 or 20.

“There have been snap chats sent of them in the vehicle and of them in possession of the key, knives and a gun and their names been sent but nothing has been done, The small knife they’ve posted in one of their pictures is the one I believe that was used on me.

“As they took the car keys, they also had the house keys on them, so I’ve had to change the locks due to this.

“I was told on Monday that my car had been found in Eccleston which is obviously good news, but the people that did this are still out there.”

He added: “I just want them to be caught and punished for what they have done and put me through.”

A police spokesman said: “At around 9pm on Thursday January 30, police were called to reports of an armed robbery on Scholefield Lane, Wigan.

“Officers attended and found a 19-year-old man had been threatened at knife point by a group of men.

“No one was injured but a blue/silver Vauxhall Corsa was stolen.

“The car was later found abandoned in the Eccleston area of Lancashire and has since been recovered.

“No arrests have been made.

“An investigation is under way.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting 3075 of January 30 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.