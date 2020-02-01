Masked men with shotguns and crowbar steal cash in Wigan post office raid

Three masked men armed with shotguns and other weapons raided a post office and stole cash, before fleeing in a stolen car.

Police are appealing for information to help trace the robbers after the terrifying robbery at Golborne post office, on Heath Street.

The three men threatened a member of staff outside the branch and punched him in the head at around 5.25pm on Friday.

Carrying shotguns, a crowbar and a door enforcer, they then went into the post office and demanded money.

They left with the cash and fled in a silver Nissan Navara, which had been stolen two weeks earlier and was later found abandoned on Pennine Lane in the early hours of Saturday.

Police have launched an investigation and they are appealing for anyone with information about what happened to contact them.

Det Sgt Sarah Bell, of Greater Manchester Police's Wigan division, said: “This frightening and shocking ordeal thankfully caused no major harm to the workers at the post office but did leave them understandably shaken by the incident.

“A full investigation is now under way and we are appealing to the public to come forward with any information they have, whether they witnessed the robbery itself or were around Heath Street on the afternoon of Friday, January 31.

“Due to the busy time of day, it is entirely possible that there is dashcam or CCTV footage of the men and the car used from around that time and we urge anyone who was around the Golborne area to check if their footage shows the corresponding men or vehicle described.

“The silver Nissan Navara was reported stolen two weeks prior to this incident and so we are also keen to hear from anyone that may have seen the vehicle – registered as PN54 SXW – in the days leading up to this awful incident.”

Two of the men were described as white and all three were at least 5ft 8ins tall, with one being described as taller than the other two. All were of a stocky build and aged between late 30s and early 40s.

They were said to have been wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 3034, quoting incident 2219 of January 31.

Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.