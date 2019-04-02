Masked sledgehammer gang ambushed cash delivery driver at Wigan bank

An investigation is underway after four masked men attacked a security van driver at a Wigan bank this week.

Shortly before 9pm on Monday, police were called to reports of a robbery at Nationwide on Gerard Street in Ashton.

Four masked men armed with a sledge hammer and knife forced entry to the premises and assaulted a cash-in-transit delivery worker, before stealing a quantity of cash.

The assailants also damaged the cash machine on the outside of the building.

One eye-witness reported seeing “armed police everywhere” in Ashton just following the incident.

The worker received minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

A spokesperson for Nationwide said: “We are aware of an incident at our Ashton-in-Makerfield branch.

“This happened around 9pm on Monday 1 April and no Nationwide employees or members were involved.

“We are liaising with the police as they carry out their investigation.

“Repair work on the ATM in underway and the branch is open as normal.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7124 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.