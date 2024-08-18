Medicines to be tested after police find man running 'mobile pharmacy' in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people were arrested after police discovered a man allegedly running a “mobile pharmacy” from his car near Wigan town centre.

A vehicle was stopped on Orchard Street, Scholes, earlier this week after partnership working by Wigan Central Watch and the town centre neighbourhood policing team.

Police say they discovered a man “dispensing suspected stolen or fake prescription-only medicines”.

The man was arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs, along with a woman after a raid at a property in Atherton.

Orchard Street in Scholes

The medicines are now being tested to determine what they actually contain.

The arrests were detailed in a post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan and Leigh Facebook page.

It said: “The driver, it seems, appeared to be running his own mobile pharmacy and was captured dispensing suspected stolen or fake prescription-only medicines. Needless to say the male driver was arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs.

"A second arrest was made later that afternoon following the execution of a house search at an address in Atherton, a female adult also being arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs following the discovery of more drugs and quantities of cash.

"The medicines will be forensically tested to determine if they do actually contain the right ingredients, as much of this type of trade involves fake product which can and has resulted in sudden death of users.”

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.