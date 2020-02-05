Men arrested after Wigan road smash which saw a high performance car end up on its side

Emergency services were summoned to the scene of a dramatic crash in Wigan - but all the occupants of the upturned vehicle had fled by the time they arrived.



Concerned neighbours dialled 999 when a white Audi A3 careered out of control on Pepper Lane, Standish, and end up on its side.

Police later made arrests after the Pepper Lane splash

An ambulance was called at about 10.45pm on Sunday but then turned away before arriving because the vehicle had turned out to be empty.

However Greater Manchester Police have since confirmed that two men were later arrested on suspicion of driving offences in connection with the crash.

No other vehicles appear to have been involved.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.