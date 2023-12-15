News you can trust since 1853
Men cleared of rape and assault after two-week trial

Two men, including one from Wigan borough, have walked free from court after a jury cleared them of sex and violence charges.
By Charles Graham
Published 15th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 12:42 GMT
Lewis Hardcastle, of Oak Tree Close, Atherton, and Willem Tomlinson, of Honeysuckle Court, Accrington, stood trial at Bolton Crown Court having denied four counts of assault by penetration.

Both had also pleaded not guilty to causing a named woman actual bodily harm on the same day - September 18, 2019 - Hardcastle twice having alleged to have done so.

Bolton Crown CourtBolton Crown Court
And after a two-week trial, the jury returned not guilty verdicts on all the charges and the judge told the 25-year-olds that they were both free to go.

Wigan Today contacted Mr Hardcastle for his reaction but he declined to comment.