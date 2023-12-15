Men cleared of rape and assault after two-week trial
Two men, including one from Wigan borough, have walked free from court after a jury cleared them of sex and violence charges.
Lewis Hardcastle, of Oak Tree Close, Atherton, and Willem Tomlinson, of Honeysuckle Court, Accrington, stood trial at Bolton Crown Court having denied four counts of assault by penetration.
Both had also pleaded not guilty to causing a named woman actual bodily harm on the same day - September 18, 2019 - Hardcastle twice having alleged to have done so.