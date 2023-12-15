Two men, including one from Wigan borough, have walked free from court after a jury cleared them of sex and violence charges.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lewis Hardcastle, of Oak Tree Close, Atherton, and Willem Tomlinson, of Honeysuckle Court, Accrington, stood trial at Bolton Crown Court having denied four counts of assault by penetration.

Both had also pleaded not guilty to causing a named woman actual bodily harm on the same day - September 18, 2019 - Hardcastle twice having alleged to have done so.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolton Crown Court

And after a two-week trial, the jury returned not guilty verdicts on all the charges and the judge told the 25-year-olds that they were both free to go.