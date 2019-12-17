Men demand cash from nightclub worker during attempted robbery

Two men demanded cash from a nightclub worker while brandishing what is thought to be a handgun during an attempted robbery.



Police said the terrifying incident happened at about 9.40pm on Monday outside Jynx nightclub on Witham Road, Skelmersdale.

It saw the two men approach a staff member and demand cash while brandishing what is thought to be the gun.

The victim refused to hand over cash and the offenders left empty handed down Witham Road towards Sandy Lane shopping centre.



The first offender is described as 5ft 9in tall, of a medium build and wearing black clothing. He spoke with a local accent.

The second offender is described as 6ft tall, slim, and wearing black clothing. Both men had their faces partially covered.

Police are now investigating the attempted robbery.



Detectives are carrying out enquiries including looking at CCTV in a bid to identify the offenders, but they are also appealing for the public’s help.



Detective Sgt Diane Higham, of South CID, said: “This must have been a terrifying experience for the victim and although they were fortunately not physically injured it is concerning that the offenders were at least prepared to carry a firearm. I would appeal to anyone who has any information to get in touch.”



Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1373 of December 16 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.