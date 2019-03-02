Men released on bail after mobility scooter rider dies in Wigan crash

Two men have been released on bail as police continue to investigate a fatal crash on a busy road.

The men, aged 19 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of causing death while driving dangerously after the collision on Poolstock on Thursday evening.

A 14-year-old boy who was also arrested has been released with no further action.

It was reported a black Vauxhall Zafira was travelling along Poolstock, towards Wigan town centre, when it collided with a man riding a mobility scooter at around 8.50pm.

The Zafira then left the road and crashed into the front of a house.

The man riding the mobility scooter was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, where he died a short time later.

The man, who is believed to have been in his 50s, has not yet been formally named by the police.

PC Martin Davies, from Greater Manchester Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: “We continue to offer support to the man’s family and remain committed to providing them with the answers they deserve.

“As part of this investigation, we are still seeking witnesses who saw the events leading up to, and right before this collision happened.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who saw a black Zafira prior to the incident.

“Something small could be vital to this investigation, so if you haven’t got in touch yet then please do so.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the serious collision investigation unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting reference 2150 of February 28, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.