Men to be sentenced over £313k Thwaites Brewery damage

Three men and a 17 year old boy are due to be sentenced today for their involvement in stealing and causing hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of damage at the Thwaites Brewery site in Blackburn last year.



Thomas Ward, 43, of Aspull Common, Leigh will be sentenced for blackmail, conspiracy to commit burglary and criminal damage at Burnley Crown Court.

John Ward, 33, also of Aspull Common, Leigh will be sentenced for conspiracy to commit burglary and criminal damage, as will Patrick Ward, 32, of Aspull Common, Leigh. Patrick was found guilty of the offences in his absence last November and is wanted by police. He is likely to be sentenced in his absence.

A fourth person, a 17 year old boy, will be sentenced for conspiracy to commit burglary and criminal damage.

The damage caused amounted to over £313k