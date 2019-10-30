Menace driver raced through streets at 80mph before ploughing into cars

A dangerous driver who raced through Wigan streets at 80mph before ploughing into several cars has been put behind bars.

Nathan Price was given four years in prison for an array of road-related offences which left victims with serious injuries.

The hearing took place at Bolton Crown Court

The reckless motorist was also banned from the road for six years after the judge at the Bolton Crown Court sentencing heard how he was involved in a catalogue of crimes which included high-speed driving, being at the wheel with a cocaine derivative in his system and piloting a vehicle which had been stolen.

Price, 28, was given 12 months in jail for an incident of dangerous driving in Ince and was also given an eight-month concurrent prison term for being at the wheel of a vehicle taken without the owner’s consent.

He was also charged with having no insurance during the Wigan incident, which happened in early August.

The judge also had to sentence Price for a smash on the M61 motorway which resulted in another motorist ending up with a bleed on the brain and his female passenger also being seriously hurt.

Price, who gave an address of Common Edge Road in Blackpool in the dock, was jailed for a further three years for two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in that incident which took place in mid-April.

He was given a concurrent four-month term for driving while under the influence of drugs and also given a concurrent ban from the road for having no insurance.

A previous appearance at Wigan Magistrates’ Court heard how Price had driven through Ince streets which had a 30mph limit at almost three times that speed.

As police were chasing him in the Audi A4 which had previously been stolen he went onto the wrong side of the carriageway, sped through red traffic lights and was seen weaving his way through the slower-moving traffic.

He ended up on Makerfield Way where he collided with several stationary vehicles.

A man in a Volvo ended up with a broken arm and severe neck and back pain.

The judge also had to consider Price’s actions when he crashed into the back of a vehicle, causing it to flip over, close to junction nine of the M61.

The other driver in that smash suffered a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain, four broken ribs, a broken arm which needed a metal plate inserting, a broken finger and ligament ruptures.

His passenger suffered a fractured spine and bruising to her shoulders and hips.

A magistrates’ court appearance heard Price had again been swerving in and out of traffic while exceeding the speed limit on the motorway.