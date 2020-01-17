Mindless vandals in wrecking spree at Wigan rugby league club

Vandals who broke into a building at a rugby league club this week have been described as “mindless” by the club’s chairman.

Overnight on Sunday, unknown offenders forced their way into the club house of Ashton Bears ARLFC.

It appeared the door locks had been drilled out to access the front of the building.

Personal items belonging to players were taken while there was damage to doors, walls and the ceilings of the building.

The damage was discovered at around 11.30am, and police have been informed.

A committee member at the club made the discovery after players and supporters had left kits and bags in the club house and changing rooms.

They had left them at around 11pm on the Saturday and then locked up after returning from the club’s 58-10 win away win at Edinburgh Eagles in the Challenge Cup.

Chairman Stephen Jones confirmed the police were investigating, and said he hoped the culprits would be caught.

Mr Jones said: “We’d been to Edinburgh in the Challenge Cup on Saturday and by the time we got back it was about 11pm.

“So the players and supporters left kits and bags in the club house and changing rooms and then the place was all locked up.

“It was at around 11.30am the following morning that a committee member discovered the club had been broken into.

“The alarm had been going off and the CCTV cameras in the main entrance had been turned up.

“The locks had been drilled out at the front of the building in the main doors to the club house and the shutters had been pulled up.

“We’ve phoned the police and hopefully they’ll find the perpetrators as we don’t know who they are.”

Mr Jones said that damage had been caused to the ceiling in the office as the CCTV system and hard drive and wiring had been ripped out.

While he said thugs had kicked a hole through the wall of the changing room and damaged doors.

He said: “Things like this really do make you think.

“It’s frustrating as we only opened the club house a few years ago and have put a lot of hard work into the club.

“The damage will cost thousands to repair.

“It really is mindless behaviour.”