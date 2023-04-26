News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse
2 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
16 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
16 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
17 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
18 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Minor Wigan borough traffic offence turned into a police pursuit of stolen vehicle

A minor motoring offence quickly escalated into a more serious matter in Leigh.

By Alan Weston
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:21 BST

Officers first spotted a driver committing what was described as a "minor moving traffic offence" in Manchester Road yesterday (Tuesday).

The vehicle was followed and failed to stop with a short pursuit then beginning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Jack-knifed lorry brings rush hour chaos to one of Wigan’s busiest roads
Police genericPolice generic
Police generic
Most Popular

The vehicle then drove into a dead end on Meanly Road where a chase on foot then followed, with the driver being detained a short time later.

The vehicle was found to be displaying false plates, with it in fact being a stolen van from Bolton last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver has been arrested for theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving, fail to stop and no insurance and was placed in custody to be interviewed.

GMP Wigan West posted about the incident on its Facebook page, saying: “Officers spotted the vehicle on Manchester Road, Leigh, with the driver committing a minor moving traffic offence. The vehicle was followed and failed to stop with a short pursuit then beginning.”