Officers first spotted a driver committing what was described as a "minor moving traffic offence" in Manchester Road yesterday (Tuesday).

The vehicle was followed and failed to stop with a short pursuit then beginning.

Police generic

The vehicle then drove into a dead end on Meanly Road where a chase on foot then followed, with the driver being detained a short time later.

The vehicle was found to be displaying false plates, with it in fact being a stolen van from Bolton last week.

The driver has been arrested for theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving, fail to stop and no insurance and was placed in custody to be interviewed.