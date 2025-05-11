Police say they are increasingly concerned for the safety of a 16-year-old who is thought to have come to Wigan.

Korena was last sighted in London at 11.45am on Friday May 9 but is now believed to be in the borough.

She is described as a white female, 5ft 3ins tall, of large build with long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a dark grey jacket, black and white leggings, black trainers and was carrying a cream striped bag.

A spokesperson for Wigan and Leigh Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned and want to make sure she is safe and well.”

Anyone with information on Korena’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 0161 856 0364 or 101.

Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.