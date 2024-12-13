Missing Wigan man: concerned police issue appeal
Concerned police have appealed for public help in tracing a Wigan 58-year-old who has gone missing.
Ian was last seen at 3.30am today (Friday December 13) in Broadriding Road, Shevington.
He is described as a white male, 5ft 11ins tall with grey-blond hair.
When last seen he was wearing a dark coloured RAB puffer jacket, dark jeans, a dark beanie hat and light coloured trainers.
A spokesperson for Wigan Police said: “We want to know that Ian is all right.
"He may be driving a Ford Transit van (YC64 XJU) and he has links to the Formby area.
"Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call us on 0161 856 7032, quoting log 902 of 13/12/24.”