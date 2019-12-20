More armed officers will be on the streets of Greater Manchester ahead of New Year celebrations

GMP’s Specialist Operations Branch – the team responsible for armed policing across Greater Manchester – will be providing increased visibility of officers through patrols of high profile venues and events across Greater Manchester as we look towards the New Year and upcoming events in 2020

Members of the public may have already seen the armed patrols out and about in Manchester City Centre, however they will soon be patrolling further afield with visibility in high footfall areas across several of the regions key locations, including intu Trafford Centre.

GMP is stepping up armed patrols across the city region

This approach, which has already been in effect at this year’s Christmas Markets in Manchester City Centre, has received positive feedback from members of the public.

Chief Inspector David Murtagh of GMP’s Specialist Operations Branch said: “As front line responders we understand that the public want to see more officers out and about in Greater Manchester, particularly when they are at large events and within high footfall areas.

“I want to reassure the community that this change is not in any response to any specific threat but to simply provide visible reassurance.

“We have worked closely with our partners within the city and wider afield as we look to engage businesses, companies and communities alike to support Greater Manchester throughout the New Year and beyond.

“This increase comes as a result of feedback received from the community and is being provided to enable the public to feel safer and more relaxed while out in Greater Manchester.

“I know some people can find armed officers intimidating and might feel a little nervous seeing them out and about, however we’d like to reassure you that they are there to help in any way they can – just like any other unarmed officer you’d see out on patrol. We want the public to be alert but not alarmed when they see our officers out and about.

“They’re just like you and me, with friends and families, so feel free to say hello, smile or chat to them if you see them.

“Our number one priority is keeping the public safe and if this increased visibility helps people feel more at ease, then we see this as a positive step.”