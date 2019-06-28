More arrests following aggravated burglary in Wigan

Police investigating a disturbance at a property in Wigan have made further arrests.

A total of 13 people have now been arrested after reports of a disturbance at a property on Wellfield Road in Wigan on Sunday, June 16, which followed an aggravated burglary.

A 43-year-old man – who was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident – has since been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

This week there have been four further arrests. Two men – aged 18 and 22 – have both been arrested on suspicion of three counts of section 47 assault and have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

In addition two further men - aged 18 and 32 - were arrested for aggravated burglary.

They have also been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers are treating assaults at Bellingham Hotel, V & D Store on Gidlow lane and Holme Court the previous night (Saturday 15 June 2019) as linked to the disturbance and aggravated burglary.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 5307, quoting incident number 1277 of 16/06/19. Reports can be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111