Since it opened three years ago, Westwood Way has become notorious for motorists breaking the 40mph limit.

The straight, and often lightly used, dual-carriageway between Wigan town centre and Goose Green has proved too much of a temptation for drivers and has also become a gathering point for car meets where some people have used it has a race track and for vehicle stunts.

Police catching speeding vehicles on the new A49 link road

Police have carried out several operations there in recent months, clocking some drivers at double the limit.

The latest, on Wednesday March 22 saw plenty more cars stopped and advised by neighbourhood officers and, according to a message from GMP Wigan West, a number were prosecuted for excess speed.

A spokesperson said: “Just a reminder that the speed limit on that road is 40mph and the highest speed was recorded at 66mph.”

There have been many calls to have speed cameras installed.