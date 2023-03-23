News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
44 minutes ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
1 hour ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
15 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
16 hours ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
18 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami

More motorists prosecuted in latest police crackdown on Wigan link road speeders

The latest speed clampdown by police on Wigan’s new link road has seen more drivers prosecuted.

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 07:56 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 07:56 GMT

Since it opened three years ago, Westwood Way has become notorious for motorists breaking the 40mph limit.

The straight, and often lightly used, dual-carriageway between Wigan town centre and Goose Green has proved too much of a temptation for drivers and has also become a gathering point for car meets where some people have used it has a race track and for vehicle stunts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Thug who battered his Wigan girlfriend is further jailed for second domestic att...
Police catching speeding vehicles on the new A49 link road
Police catching speeding vehicles on the new A49 link road
Police catching speeding vehicles on the new A49 link road
Most Popular

Police have carried out several operations there in recent months, clocking some drivers at double the limit.

The latest, on Wednesday March 22 saw plenty more cars stopped and advised by neighbourhood officers and, according to a message from GMP Wigan West, a number were prosecuted for excess speed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Just a reminder that the speed limit on that road is 40mph and the highest speed was recorded at 66mph.”

There have been many calls to have speed cameras installed.

Police stopping vehicles on Westwood Way
Police stopping vehicles on Westwood Way
Police stopping vehicles on Westwood Way