More off-road bikes seized in Wigan as part of police crackdown
GMP officers on Operation Handbrake were deployed on Makerfield Way, Ince and Withington Lane, Aspull this weekend.
They seized four off-road vehicles. three off-road motorbikes and one quad bike during the operation on Sunday afternoon.
One of the riders was also charged with dangerous driving.
Operation Handbrake was launched at the start of May after the force reported a growing number of antisocial biking across Wigan borough's green spaces, which police say has drawn unsafe off-road vehicles.
It involves the local authority, environmental services, special operations branch and neighbourhood officers.
Tactics include the use of a drone to locate and track riders.
GMP Leigh, Atherton & Hindley posted on its Facebook page: "Operations like Op Handbrake have no impact on the police response to emergency calls. If you have any information about crime in your area contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."