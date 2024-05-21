Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An off-road bike operation launched by police earlier this month has seen more vehicles seized.

GMP officers on Operation Handbrake were deployed on Makerfield Way, Ince and Withington Lane, Aspull this weekend.

They seized four off-road vehicles. three off-road motorbikes and one quad bike during the operation on Sunday afternoon.

A total of four off-road bikes were seized by GMP officers

One of the riders was also charged with dangerous driving.

Operation Handbrake was launched at the start of May after the force reported a growing number of antisocial biking across Wigan borough's green spaces, which police say has drawn unsafe off-road vehicles.

It involves the local authority, environmental services, special operations branch and neighbourhood officers.

Tactics include the use of a drone to locate and track riders.