More than 100 plants to be destroyed after police find cannabis farm in Wigan

Police officers raided the property on Wednesday morning and photographs of the plants they seized were shared on social media.

A post on Greater Manchester Police's Wigan West Facebook page said: "The Scholes and Ince neighbourhood teams assisting with the demolition of a mature cannabis farm this morning on behalf of the Pemberton neighbourhood team. Over 100 plants now heading for the incinerator."

Anyone with information about the production and supply of drugs in Wigan is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 100 plants were uncovered by police

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here

Police officers seized the plants